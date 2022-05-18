Michigan Lottery: Man wins $3.4M Lotto 47 jackpot with ticket bought at Meijer gas station

The old saying that it only takes one ticket to win proved true for a Battle Creek man who won a $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn April 20: 04-06-11-17-23-31. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis. Sturgis is about 45 miles south of Kalamazoo.

“I play Lotto 47 regularly and always buy one ticket for the drawing,” said the 45-year-old winner. “Store clerks usually say: ‘Just one?’ and I always tell them: ‘It only takes one to win.’

“I didn’t realize I had won for a couple of weeks. I stack my tickets up, and then my wife scans them on the app to see if we won. When she scanned this ticket, she told me we’d won but I was certain she was just joking with me. When she started crying, I knew it wasn’t a joke at all.”

The winner visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his big prize. He chose to receive his prize as one lump-sum payment of about $2.3 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

“For now, I am going to put this in the bank and let it all sink in. Winning is just an amazing blessing,” the winner said.

Each Lotto 47 play is only $1. Players select six numbers from one to 47 for a chance to win a jackpot starting at $1 million and that grows until someone wins it. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Lotto 47 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in the nightly Double Play drawing. For an additional $1 per game, players may add EZMatch to their ticket for a chance to win up to $500 instantly. Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.