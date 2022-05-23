Safe Sleep for Babies Act makes it illegal to sell padded bumper pads, inclined sleepers for infants

LANSING, Mich. – The Safe Sleep for Babies Act became law last week and is meant to improve efforts to make sure infants sleep in a safe environment.

The act makes it illegal to sell padded bumper pads and inclined sleepers for infants. It does not include unpadded, mesh crib liners.

“The Safe Sleep for Babies Act will save the lives of Michigan babies,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of the MDHHS Public Health Administration. “Parents see these items in stores and may think they are safe for their baby when they are not. These products have been involved in hundreds of infant deaths and we are grateful they will no longer be sold. Educating parents and other caregivers about the importance of infant safe sleep remains a top priority for MDHHS.”

According to MDHHS, from 2010 to 2019, 1,436 babies in Michigan died due to sleeping in unsafe environments. The CDC said those numbers come from deaths that occurred on an adult bed, couch, sofa chair or other unsafe sleep places with toys, blankets or bumper pads.

Caregivers can use the Is this Infant Safe Sleep? checklist to decide if a product is safe. Parents can report any unsafe products to the Consumer Product Safety Commission -- concerns about injury, death or a near miss can be reported.

The following are American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations for babies up to age 1:

Place baby on back, in a crib, bassinet or pack ‘n play on their own with no other people for every sleep time. If baby falls asleep in an unsafe sleep space, baby should be moved to a crib, bassinet or pack ‘n play as soon as possible.

Use a firm mattress with a tightly fitted sheet.

Keep baby’s sleep space clutter-free – no pillows, blankets, toys or bumper pads.

Avoid covering baby’s head or overheating. Instead of a blanket use a sleep sack, wearable blanket or footed sleeper to keep baby warm.

Remind everyone who cares for baby, including babysitters and family members, how to keep baby safe while sleeping.

Keep baby in a smoke-free environment.

Support breastfeeding and immunizations.

You can click here to learn more about infant safe sleep or you can contact the Infant Safe Sleep Program by emailing MDHHS-InfantSafeSleep@michigan.gov.