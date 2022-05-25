Planned Parenthood to offer gender-affirming care in Lansing, Marquette with plans to expand statewide

LANSING, Mich. – Planned Parenthood of Michigan is going to offer gender-affirming hormone therapy to transgender and nonbinary adults in Lansing and Marquette health centers. They plan to expand to the rest of the state by the end of 2022.

Hormone therapy includes prescriptions for testosterone, estrogen, or testosterone blockers. It can reduce gender dysphoria and enhance a patient’s quality of life, Planned Parenthood said.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan has upgraded its electronic medical records so providers are aware of a patient’s identities and pronouns. Staff has been trained on gender-inclusive care and has hired a gender-affirming care navigator.

Hormone therapy will follow an informed consent model. Patients will not have to see a therapist or get a referral from outside Planned Parenthood. Instead, they will discuss risks and benefits with a clinician to determine their course of care.

“Planned Parenthood of Michigan has provided high quality sexual and reproductive health care to transgender and nonbinary Michiganders for decades. Expanding our services to include gender-affirming hormone therapy will allow us to better meet the needs of our patients and communities. As transgender patients face mounting political attacks, it is more important than ever that Planned Parenthood of Michigan breaks down barriers to care and reaffirms our commitment to the health and rights of transgender Michiganders.” Dr. Halley Crissman, Director of Gender Affirming Care at Planned Parenthood of Michigan

Planned Parenthood of Michigan has created a community advisory board with 19 transgender and nonbinary community members and allies. The board serves as community experts and ambassadors.

“Gender-affirming care saved my life, but it’s not accessible in many rural communities. I feel honored to be a part of an initiative that is making GAHT available to people in isolated areas like the Upper Peninsula. I was very impressed by how standardized and clear everything was at the launch in Marquette. When an individual is seeking GAHT, experiences can vary widely between medical providers because the wider medical world is rife with misconceptions about GAHT. It was uplifting to see that Planned Parenthood is giving people a clearer path forward to GAHT, and training their clinicians to understand and respect people’s journeys.” Rainbow, PPMI Community Advisory Board Member

Planned Parenthood of Michigan cited research that shows gender-affirming hormone therapy saves lives, improves mental health and improves quality of life.

Patients can make an appointment to discuss gender-affirming hormone therapy at PPMI’s Lansing or Marquette health center by calling 1-800-230-7526. PPMI will add online scheduling options in the coming weeks.

