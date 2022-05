Take a break and enjoy this relaxing ferry ride to Mackinac Island.

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – We’re taking a peaceful ferry ride on the calm Straits of Mackinac at sunrise to reach the summeriest of summer destinations in Michigan: Mackinac Island.

Join us on the glittery waters in the video player above.

