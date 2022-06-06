79º

Here’s how to find out if that fish you caught broke the state record in Michigan

Fish must be weighed on commercial scale

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Catch a big fish? Want to know if it broke a record in the state of Michigan?

State records are recognized by weight only. To qualify, your fish must exceed the current listed state-record weight and the identification of the fish must be verified by a DNR fisheries biologist.

If you think you’ve caught a state-record fish, contact a DNR fisheries biologist. You can find information on how to contact them here. All potential state-record fish must be weighed in a commercial scale (grocery store, meat market, etc.) and record the business name where the scale is located. If you can, attach a weight slip.

To submit an entry you’ll have to fill out the State Record Fish Application and send it to the following address:

  • Fisheries Division, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, PO Box 30446, Lansing MI 48909.

