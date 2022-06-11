Here’s what gas costs across Michigan as national average tops $5 a gallon for first time ever

(Frank Augstein, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – The national average price for a gallon of gas is now more than $5, according to the AAA. This is the first time this has ever happened.

According to the Associated Press, drivers in other parts of the country, especially California, are paying a lot more than $5 for a gallon of gas.

On June 11, 2022, Michigan’s average price for a gallon of gasoline was $5.223. Metro Detroit’s average reached $5.293. That is the highest recorded average price in Michigan’s history.

Read: 🔒 Tell us about how high gas prices are affecting your life

Michigan average gas prices, according to AAA:

Ad

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $5.223 $5.549 $5.892 $5.782 Yesterday Avg. $5.216 $5.540 $5.877 $5.766 Week Ago Avg. $5.020 $5.257 $5.598 $5.553 Month Ago Avg. $4.353 $4.667 $5.003 $5.255 Year Ago Avg. $3.159 $3.420 $3.758 $3.258

The current average price for regular gasoline across Michigan:

Ann Arbor : $5.272

Benton Harbor : $5.175

Flint : $5.184

Grand Rapids/Muskegon/Holland : $5.175

Jackson : $5.185

Lansing/East Lansing : $5.186

Marquette : $5.174

Metro Detroit : $5.293

Saginaw/Bay City/Midland : $5.171

Traverse City: $5.097

Click here to learn more.

Read: Digital license plates are now for sale in Michigan: Here’s what they can do and how much they cost