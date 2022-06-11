Here’s what gas costs across Michigan as national average tops $5 a gallon for first time ever

DETROIT – The national average price for a gallon of gas is now more than $5, according to the AAA. This is the first time this has ever happened.
According to the Associated Press, drivers in other parts of the country, especially California, are paying a lot more than $5 for a gallon of gas.
On June 11, 2022, Michigan’s average price for a gallon of gasoline was $5.223. Metro Detroit’s average reached $5.293. That is the highest recorded average price in Michigan’s history.
Michigan average gas prices, according to AAA:
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$5.223
|$5.549
|$5.892
|$5.782
|Yesterday Avg.
|$5.216
|$5.540
|$5.877
|$5.766
|Week Ago Avg.
|$5.020
|$5.257
|$5.598
|$5.553
|Month Ago Avg.
|$4.353
|$4.667
|$5.003
|$5.255
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.159
|$3.420
|$3.758
|$3.258
The current average price for regular gasoline across Michigan:
- Ann Arbor: $5.272
- Benton Harbor: $5.175
- Flint: $5.184
- Grand Rapids/Muskegon/Holland: $5.175
- Jackson: $5.185
- Lansing/East Lansing: $5.186
- Marquette: $5.174
- Metro Detroit: $5.293
- Saginaw/Bay City/Midland: $5.171
- Traverse City: $5.097
