Here’s what gas costs across Michigan as national average tops $5 a gallon for first time ever

Drivers in other parts of US paying much more than $5

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – The national average price for a gallon of gas is now more than $5, according to the AAA. This is the first time this has ever happened.

According to the Associated Press, drivers in other parts of the country, especially California, are paying a lot more than $5 for a gallon of gas.

On June 11, 2022, Michigan’s average price for a gallon of gasoline was $5.223. Metro Detroit’s average reached $5.293. That is the highest recorded average price in Michigan’s history.

Michigan average gas prices, according to AAA:

RegularMid-GradePremiumDiesel
Current Avg.$5.223$5.549$5.892$5.782
Yesterday Avg.$5.216$5.540$5.877$5.766
Week Ago Avg.$5.020$5.257$5.598$5.553
Month Ago Avg.$4.353$4.667$5.003$5.255
Year Ago Avg.$3.159$3.420$3.758$3.258

The current average price for regular gasoline across Michigan:

  • Ann Arbor: $5.272
  • Benton Harbor: $5.175
  • Flint: $5.184
  • Grand Rapids/Muskegon/Holland: $5.175
  • Jackson: $5.185
  • Lansing/East Lansing: $5.186
  • Marquette: $5.174
  • Metro Detroit: $5.293
  • Saginaw/Bay City/Midland: $5.171
  • Traverse City: $5.097

