Remains of Battle Creek woman murdered 17 years ago still haven’t been found; Accused killer in prison

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police believe Ashley Marie Parlier was killed 17 years ago and left in a remote area of Newtown Township. Her body has never been found.

She is believed to have been three months pregnant at the time of her death. She was 21 years old and stormed off from her Battle Creek home after getting into an argument with her parents.

“It was unusual for her to be gone for that long but we were kind of like, ‘She needs her space, she’ll come home this weekend at some point,’” her sister Nicole Campen told WOODTV.

After years of no answers, investigators were contacted by police in Pennsylvania. Ashley Parlier’s name came up during an investigation into two homicides.

Photo: Harold David Haulman III

Harold David Haulman III mentioned Ashley Parlier’s name when police were interviewing him about those two homicides.

Haulman lived in Battle Creek between 2002 and 2009 and worked as a truck driver. Haulman told police he got into an argument with Parlier and he knocked her unconscious. Then he said he took her to a remote area in Newtown Township and killed her.

In September of last year, Haulman pleaded guilty in Pennsylvania to the murders of two other women. According to WOODTV, Haulman is serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

'Ashley Parlier’s family can know that justice is near'

Haulman was charged in July 2021 with first-degree murder in the disappearance of Ashley Parlier. Both of Ashley Parlier’s parents died in 2020 before charges were issued, police said. Her sister said she hopes to see justice in the case.

In June of 2021 Haulman was flown into Michigan in an attempt to locate the area where he murdered Parlier. They were unable to locate her body.

“After 16 years Ashley Parlier’s family can know that justice is near,” Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley said in 2021. “Let me be clear, this case is not over.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s office at 269-781-0880.

