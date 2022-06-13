Michigan deputies recover small alligator after high-speed car chase; Oak Park man arrested

WEBBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities have recovered a small alligator following a high-speed car chase in northwestern Michigan.

The vehicle's driver refused to stop when a sergeant attempted to pull him over about 11 p.m. Saturday for speeding along U.S. 10, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

Other sheriff's deputies and officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources joined the pursuit which ended when the vehicle they were chasing got stuck between two trees in Webber Township, south of Traverse City.

Deputies caught the alligator outside the vehicle.

A 40-year-old man from Oak Park was arrested and faces charges related to the chase. The driver had several warrants from another jurisdiction, police said.

Police jokingly said this about the alligator:

“The passenger, “Karen” the Alligator, attempted to flee the scene, but was taken into custody after a short scuffle. Karen is not facing any charges at this time. We believe she was an unwilling participant during the incident, nor do we believe she was ever in control of the vehicle.”

