2 toddlers found unresponsive in Michigan pond after going missing

HAYES TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two young children were found unresponsive in a Michigan pond after being reported missing on Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police from the Gaylord Post were called to a report of two missing toddlers in the Lake Arrowhead Property Owners Association around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in Hayes Township. Troopers arrived on scene at 4:47 p.m.

The children had been missing for approximately 40 minutes.

At 5:04 p.m., troopers found the two children face down in a pond at a residence across the street. Both children were unresponsive and life-saving measures were started.

Otsego County EMS was called to the scene. One of the children, a two-year-old boy from Elmira, never recovered and was pronounced dead. The other child, a two-year-old girl from Gaylord, was pronounced dead later.

No foul play is suspected, police said. Just an absolutely heartbreaking situation.