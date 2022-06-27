Michigan priest on leave after alleged inappropriate texts with high school kids

A Michigan priest has been placed on leave indefinitely after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate texting with multiple high school students.

The Archdiocese of Gaylord, in Northern Michigan, said on Friday that in 2021, it became aware of electronic messages sent by Father Bryan Medlin to a small number of high school students that “appeared to violate diocesan policies and protocols.”

The concerns were referred to the Michigan Attorney General’s office and Michigan State Police, which led to the launch of an investigation. Medlin stepped aside from all ministerial activities and was placed on administrative leave during the civil investigation.

In March 2022, the Michigan AG notified the diocese they would not be pursuing criminal charges against Medlin. With the conclusion of the AG’s investigation, the diocese says it began its own investigative process to determine further action.

Ad

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Gaylord said: “The diocese has now concluded its internal, canonical review. After this detailed investigation, Father Medlin was found to have violated the diocesan Safe Environment Policy, including its standards of conduct as set out in the Protocols for Ministry to Minors. As a result, Father Medlin will remain indefinitely on administrative leave with ongoing monitoring by the diocese, and he is prohibited from public ministry and presenting himself as a priest. In addition, there will be ongoing consideration of further canonical proceedings.”

The Diocese of Gaylord encourages that any allegation of inappropriate conduct, harassment or abuse by someone in the Church be reported to the Michigan Department of Attorney General at 844-324-3374 or to local law enforcement. Reports are also encouraged to be made to Church authorities by contacting the diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator, Larry LaCross at 989-705-9010.

Ad

Related: Former Shelby Township priest faces more than a decade in prison for sexual abuse