Former Shelby Township priest faces more than a decade in prison for sexual abuse

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan General Dana Nessel announced Monday that a former Macomb County priest is facing more than a decade in prison after being convicted of sexual abuse.

The former priest, Neil Kalina, was convicted by the Macomb County Circuit Court late last week on two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct. These charges are 15-year felonies, according to a news release.

Kalina was first charged in the spring of 2019 and was arrested in California. Officials said he was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church in Shelby Township from 1982-1985.

Previous coverage: Former Macomb County priest to stand trial on child sex charges

Ad

The sentencing date for Kalina is set for July 26.

“This conviction marks the sixth one secured by my clergy abuse team,” Nessel said. “It’s also a reminder of our ongoing commitment to this investigation and the survivors in these cases. We will continue to fight for justice.”

In February 2019, the Attorney General’s office started the investigation of six Michigan priests. In a statement, Nessel said that she believes there could be as many as 1,000 victims of sex abuse.

Previous coverage: 6 Michigan priests charged in clergy abuse probe: What we know