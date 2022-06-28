Family still searching for grandmother 41 years after she disappeared from social club near Marquette

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Helen Leone Dymond left a party at a private social club in National Mine, Michigan and was never seen again. That was 41 years ago.

National Mine is in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and is 25 miles south of Marquette. Dymond, then 48 years old, was last seen walking south on CR-476 after leaving the Tilden Township Club, a private social club in National Mine, Michigan on June 28, 1981.

She is believed to have been wearing blue jeans, a purple jacket, moccasins and prescription glasses. She may have had some change with her. Dymond had blue eyes and brown hair.

According to family, Dymond got into an argument with her husband as they left the party. He told her to walk home and drove away without her. Dymond went back into the club and said her husband left her there and that she was walking to her son’s house just after midnight.

Her son’s house was about a mile away. She never arrived and has never been heard from again. You can hear from her family on the Unfounded podcast.

“We understand that most of you never knew our grandma, but if you are from around here, then your parents maybe did or possibly your grandparents. For some of you, this will simply be an interesting mystery story to follow. For others, you may be able to help add some pieces to the puzzle.” The Disappearance of Helen Dymond Facebook page

Click here to visit The Disappearance of Helen Dymond Facebook page and learn more about the case. There is a $5,000 reward being offered in her case.

Among the documents the family shared is an incident report from Jan. 22, 1988 the family said they obtained from police -- you can view that below:

