Everything you need to know about the 2022 fall turkey hunting season

Turkey hunting license applications for the 2022 fall season are available now through Aug. 1.

Hunters can buy applications for $5 online (click here) or anywhere DNR licenses are sold. When you apply, you will enter your email or phone number to be automatically alerted of drawing results on Aug. 15.

You can purchase one fall turkey license a day until quotas are met. You can harvest one turkey per fall turkey license.

After the drawing, starting on Aug. 22 at 10 a.m., unsuccessful applications can purchase a license for another hunt period that has leftover licenses available. Leftover licenses may or may not be available for some hunt units and/or dates.

Click here to learn more about turkey hunting in Michigan.

If you have questions you can call 517-284-WILD (9453) or email DNR-Wildlife@Michigan.gov.