Michigan Lottery celebrates anniversary with this new game ticket

The Michigan Lottery is celebrating 50 years with its first-ever $50 instant game ticket, $300,000,000 Diamond Riches.

This game offers players a chance to win more than $300,000,000 in prizes ranging from $50 up to $6 million. This $6 million top prize is the largest ever offered on an instant game in Michigan.

Players will have two options to claim the $6 million top prize: 30 annual payments of $200,000 or a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million. In addition to three $6 million top prizes, the game also offers 100 $50,000 prizes. Each ticket gives players 50 chances to win.

Each non-winning ticket is eligible for a second chance to win a prize ranging from $500 up to $100,000. Players can enter by scanning non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets on the Michigan Lottery mobile app ticket scanner. A total of 10 second-chance drawings will be conducted. Each drawing will award:

One winner of $100,000

Five winners of $10,000

20 winners of $1,000

60 winners of $500

In addition to offering the players the largest payouts ever for an instant game, $300,000,000 Diamond Riches also offers retailers the largest commissions ever, with more than $30.7 million to be earned.

Lottery instant games can be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

For complete game rules and drawing dates, visit the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Promotion page, and for information about remaining rewards, visit the Prizes Remaining page.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games. Will you be purchasing a ticket?