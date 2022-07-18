Winning Lucky For Life ticket worth $25K a year purchased at Battle Creek gas station

LANSING, Mich. – A winning Lucky For Life ticket was sold at a Battle Creek gas station and the winner has a year to claim their prize.

The winner will receive $25,000 a year for up to 20 years or they can choose to get a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000.

The ticket matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night, 02-04-18-22-41. It was purchased at a Marathon gas station at 1411 East Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek.

This is the third time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life this year, according to Michigan Lottery.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to collect their prize. The prize has to be claimed at Michigan Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

How do you win Lucky For Life?

Each play costs $2 and players can win prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime of cash.

The game’s top prize is $1,000 a day for life. To win that, players have to match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48 and get the Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18.

Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year. Drawings take place at 10:38 p.m. every day.

