76º

Michigan

2 more monkeypox cases reported in Metro Detroit, bringing state total to 25

Monkeypox is rarely fatal

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Michigan, State, Health, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, News, Local, Local News, Monkeypox, Monkeypox Virus, MDHHS

According to Michigan health officials, there are currently 25 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state as of Tuesday.

Monkeypox is a disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, according to the CDC. The virus is part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

If you think you have monkeypox or have had close personal contact with someone who has monkeypox you should visit your healthcare provider.

Click here to view an interactive map of the cases being tracked in Michigan and learn more about the symptoms of monkeypox.

Read more: Where is monkeypox in Michigan? Here’s a map of cases and everything you should know about symptoms

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter