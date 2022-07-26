2 more monkeypox cases reported in Metro Detroit, bringing state total to 25

According to Michigan health officials, there are currently 25 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state as of Tuesday.

Monkeypox is a disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, according to the CDC. The virus is part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

If you think you have monkeypox or have had close personal contact with someone who has monkeypox you should visit your healthcare provider.

Click here to view an interactive map of the cases being tracked in Michigan and learn more about the symptoms of monkeypox.

