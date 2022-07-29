Michigan has 37 monkeypox cases; Contact your local health department for a vaccine if exposed

According to Michigan health officials, there are currently 37 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state as of Friday.

Monkeypox is a disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus, according to the CDC. The virus is part of the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

If you think you have monkeypox or have had close personal contact with someone who has monkeypox you should visit your healthcare provider.

Click here to view an interactive map of the cases being tracked in Michigan and learn more about the symptoms of monkeypox.

What is Michigan doing?

MDHHS is following these strategies when it comes to vaccination:

Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP): Vaccinating individuals following intermediate or high-risk exposure to MPV to prevent illness.

Expanded Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP++): Vaccinating individuals with risk behaviors in geographies, settings, events or venues with known MPV transmission in the last 14 days.

The CDC recommends the vaccine be given for PEP within four days from the date of exposure. It it’s given between four and 14 days it can reduce symptoms but may not prevent monkeypox.

How many vaccines does Michigan have?

Michigan has received more than 3,800 doses of JYNNEOS vaccine.

Vaccine was distributed to hubs that will redistribute vaccines to other areas of the state as needed.

Hubs are in the following areas (Phone numbers and links to the county health departments are also posted):

Health departments might contact eligible individuals who have been identified as close contacts. If you know or suspect that you have had contact with someone who has monkeypox, you should contact your local health department for more information.

