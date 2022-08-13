Invasive spotted lanternfly detected in Oakland County, a first in Michigan: What to know

Adult spotted lanterfly's bright wing coloration is hidden when wings are closed. Photo courtesy of Robert Gardner, Bugwood.org.

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan has confirmed the state’s first detection of the invasive spotted lanternfly after a small population was found in Oakland County.

The small population was detected in Pontiac last week and the United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding on Wednesday (Aug. 10).

“Although not unexpected, this is certainly tough news to share due to its potential for it to negatively impact Michigan’s grape industry,” said McDowell. “Spotted lanternfly has been moving closer to the state over the last few years. MDARD, along with our state, local and federal partners, has been working tirelessly to inform and educate growers and the public about this highly invasive insect.”

What is a spotted lanternfly?

The spotted lanternfly feeds on more than 70 different plants including grapes, apples, hops and hardwood trees.

Ad

It was first detected in the United States in 2014 in southeastern Pennsylvania and has been spreading since. Infestations have been confirmed in Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

“MDARD and MDNR are working with the United States Department of Agriculture to define the extent of the infestation,” said Mike Philip, MDARD’s Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division Director. “Although we can’t pinpoint exactly how it got here, it likely hitchhiked on nursery stock brought in from an infested state and has possibly been here for several months. We are in the assessment stage of response, but it is important to note that typical pest management techniques have not proven effective for eliminating the pest in other states.”

This is the first time live spotted lanternfly have been detected in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development have previously confirmed five cases of dead spotted lanternfly in separate locations across the state.

Ad

In those incidents, the dead insects were found in packaging materials or objects shipped from states with known infestations.

“Our agricultural and natural resources are part of Michigan’s identity, and the spotted lanternfly has the potential to forever change that landscape,” said Robert Miller, MDARD’s invasive species prevention and response specialist within the Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division. “With its ability to wreak havoc on grapes, apples, hops, stone fruits and more, this could be devastating to Michigan’s farmers and the state’s food and agriculture industry.”

Read: Michigan: Be on lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly

Adult spotted lanterfly's bright wing coloration is hidden when wings are closed. Photo courtesy of Robert Gardner, Bugwood.org. (MDARD)

Why public awareness is vital

While spotted lanternflies cannot fly long distances, it can lay eggs on nearly any surface.

Ad

They have been known to lay eggs on cars, trailers, firewood, outdoor furniture and more.

Before you leave an infected area, you should check your vehicles, firewood and other outdoor equipment for hitchikers.

People and businesses receiving shipments from states known to have spotted lanternfly should be on the lookout for egg masses on goods and packing materials.

Read: Bodies of invasive spotted lanternfly found in Michigan

Spotted lanternflies may lay egg masses on vehicles, outdoor furniture or other items that can be transported to new areas, leading to new infestations. Photo courtesy of Emilie Swackhammer, Penn State University, Bugwood.org. (MDARD)

How does the spotted lanternfly cause damage?

It sucks sap from host plants while secreting large amounts of sugar-rich, sticky liquid called honeydew.

The honeydew and resulting black sooty mold can kill plants and foul surfaces. The honeydew attacks pests like yellow jackets, flies and ants.

Lifecycle of a spotted lanternfly

From late summer to the first hard frost, spotted lanternflies are in their adult stage and easiest to identify.

Ad

Adults are roughly one inch long. Their folded wings are gray to brown with black spots. Open wings reveal a yellow and black abdomen and bright red hind wings with black spots transitioning to black and white bands at the edge.

They lay egg masses in the fall. The masses resemble old chewing gum, with a gray, waxy, putty-like coating. Egg masses can survive winter temperatures and hatch in the spring.

Hatched eggs appear as brownish, seed-like deposits. Spotted lanternfly juveniles are wingless and are black with white spots, developing red patches in their final juvenile stage.

Read: Spotted lanternfly could be next invasive species in Michigan: What to know

Spotted lanternflies go through several phases, first resembling spotted beetles before morphing into their adult form. Photo courtesy of Penn State University College of Agricultural Sciences. (MDARD)

What to do if you find a spotted lanternfly

If you find a spotted lanternfly egg mass, juvenile or adult take several photos and make note of the date, time and location of the sighting.

Ad

Then report it to MDARD via email at MDA-Info@Michigan.gov or by calling 800-292-3939. If you can, collect a specimen in a container for it to be verified.

Before traveling, check out the map of confirmed spotted lanternfly locations. For additional information on identifying or reporting, visit Michigan.gov/SpottedLanternfly.