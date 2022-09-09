Man wanted for murder of missing Michigan woman arrested in Mexico

A Michigan man wanted in connection to the murder of a missing Michigan woman was arrested in Mexico earlier this week.

Police in West Michigan had been searching for 44-year-old Yenly Garcia for the last two weeks. He was wanted for open murder and felony firearm charges in the murder of 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt, WOOD-TV reports.

Schmidt, 33, of Plainfield Township, was found on Aug. 31 from an apparent gun shot wound after being reported missing on Aug. 21, WOOD-TV reports. Her body was found in Wyoming, in West Michigan.

Garcia was arrested in Central Mexico, north Mexico City, earlier this week, according to WOOD-TV. He is awaiting extradition back to Michigan.

Ad

Related: Police: Michigan father kills wife, 6-year-old daughter in apparent murder-suicide