Michigan Lottery: Howell man claims $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize

A Howell man said that his dream of winning the lottery came true when he found out he was the winner of the $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery.

David Uhrin, 63, was selected as the winner in a random drawing that took place on Sept. 7.

“I have been playing the Monthly Jackpot game quite a bit lately, hoping to win big,” said Uhrin. “When I got a call telling me I’d won the second chance jackpot prize, I was amazed! I’ve always dreamt of winning big, and I can’t believe it actually happened!”

Uhrin said he plans to complete some home improvements and take a vacation with his winnings.

Monthly Jackpot is an online game where players earn one entry for every $0.50 wagered.

The next drawing is set to take place on Nov. 9.