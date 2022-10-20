Police looking for missing Michigan family of 4; last contacted on Sunday

FREMONT, Mich. – Police in West Michigan are looking for a missing family of four who was last contacted on Sunday.

The Cirigliano family is from Fremont, which is in Newaygo County, north of Grand Rapids. The Fremont Police Department put out an alert for the missing family on Wednesday night.

“The Cirigliano Family is very concerned about their missing family members Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah,” police stated. “They were found to have unexpectedly left their home in Fremont, Michigan and are believed to be in a silver colored 2005 Toyota Sienna mini-van with Michigan registration.

Police said the family last had contact with them on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Since then, their phone has been turned off and they have not reached out to family or friends.

Please contact the Fremont Police Department (231) 924-2100 with any information. The photo of what the van looks like is posted below: