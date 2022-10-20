Michigan family of 4 vanishes, leaving pets, grandmother with dementia behind

FREMONT, Mich. – Police in West Michigan are looking for a missing family of four who was last contacted on Sunday, and appeared to vanish from their home, leaving behind pets and even a relative that needs care.

The Cirigliano family is from Fremont, which is in Newaygo County, north of Grand Rapids. The Fremont Police Department put out an alert for the missing family on Wednesday night.

Police said the Cirigliano family is “very concerned” about their missing family members Anthony (Tony), 51, Suzette, 51, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. “They were found to have unexpectedly left their home in Fremont, Michigan and are believed to be in a silver colored 2005 Toyota Sienna mini-van with Michigan registration,” police said.

Police said other family last had contact with them on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Since then, their phone has been turned off and they have not reached out to family or friends. They left family pets and a family member, Suzette’s mother with dementia who requires full-time care, unattended. She was found walking around the neighborhood around 9 p.m. Monday, according to WOOD-TV.

“We don’t see any signs of violence, we don’t see any signs of foul play right now, there’s no signs of struggle inside the home,” Fremont Police Department Chief Tim Rodwell told WOOD-TV. “But everyone we’ve talked to … they all describe this to be extremely abnormal behavior from Tony and Suzette.”

Michigan State Police said, according to family members, Tony was exhibiting “paranoid” behaviors on Sunday.

WOOD-TV reports the family has lived in Fremont for about four years, moving to West Michigan from South Carolina. Both of the kids -- Brandon and Noah -- have autism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400 or 911. The photo of what the van looks like is posted below: