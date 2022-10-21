Report: Missing Michigan family stopped at UP gas station Monday

FREMONT, Mich. – A family from Fremont, Michigan that has been missing since Sunday following “paranoid” behavior from the father was spotted at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula on Monday.

The Fremont Police Department put out an alert for the missing family on Wednesday night. Police said the Cirigliano family is “very concerned” about their missing family members Anthony (Tony), 51, Suzette, 51, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. Other family last had contact with them on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

According to a report from News 8, the family was spotted at 10:48 a.m. Monday at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula.

The family was seen at the Blaney Park Quik Stop on US-2 near M-77, northeast of Manistique and about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge. News 8 said the Fremont Police Department says surveillance video confirmed it was the Ciriglianos.

News 8 spoke to the gas station manager, Heidi Bowler, who told them the mother and two sons came into the gas station to use the restroom. One of the sons asked to use a phone to make a call, but didn’t know how to use it.

“He was acting a little strange, so we were just watching him,” Bowler told News 8. “The only reason we paid attention to them is because the boys were a little different. I thought, ‘I wonder what’s wrong. Like, why is he using the phone? No one else is asking.’ It was just a little odd.”

According to the report, the family was only there for about 15 minutes. Police said they got gas and purchased some food.

Bowler said she was scrolling through Facebook when she saw a post about the missing family.

“I looked at it and I thought, ‘Oh my God, that lady looks very familiar,’ and then once I looked at the boys, I was like, ‘Wow, they look familiar, too,’” she told News 8.

She decided to watch the surveillance footage, checked the license plate and was sure it was them. She did contact the police.

