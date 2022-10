FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – Within a week, Frankenmuth lost two matriarchs.

Irene Bronner, wife of the man who founded Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, and Judy Zehnder Keller, the owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge, both passed away days apart.

Both women helped establish experiences that drew in people from all over the world, totaling more than 3 million visitors a year.

Watch the video below as Local 4′s Rod Meloni dives into the legacy that these two women have in Mid-Michigan.

In the matter of a week, the town of Frankenmuth has lost two pillars of the community.

