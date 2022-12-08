41º

Michigan

Man pleads guilty in 1997 slaying of Michigan woman, 88

Associated Press

Tags: Michigan, Crime, Flint, Unsolved
Gavel

FLINT, Mich. – A man arrested last year in the 1997 killing of an 88-year-old Michigan woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in the long unsolved case.

Michael Adam Bur, 42, was scheduled to stand trial in early 2023 on charges of felony murder, kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Mary Prieur's slaying.

But he appeared Monday before a Genesee County Circuit Court judge and pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the kidnapping charge.

Bur's plea agreement calls for a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison and lifetime monitoring as a sex offender. His sentencing is set for Jan. 24.

Prieur's body was found in February 1997 in a wooded area near her residence in the Genesee County village of Lennon. Prieur, who had been beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted, had emigrated from Czechoslovakia as a child and later operated a candy business in Flint.

Bur was 17 and had lived near Prieur’s house at the time of her killing,

A DNA sample taken from Bur in the months after the crime remained in storage until 2021, when a Michigan State Police Crime Lab used more advanced techniques than what existed in 1997 to link him to samples taken from the murder scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.