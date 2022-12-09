Michigan bill would restore people in prison with ability to earn time off sentence for good behavior

A bill has been introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives that would restore the ability for people in prison to earn time off their sentences with good behavior.

On Thursday (Dec. 7), House Bill 6567-6568 was introduced on behalf of the Michigan Justice Advocacy (MJA). It would bring a “good time” credit system back to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Currently, incarcerated people in Michigan state prisons are required to serve their minimum sentence and cannot earn credits for good behavior unless the crime was committed before 1987.

What are known as “good time” laws allowed days to be subtracted from an incarcerated person’s sentence for good behavior. Michigan’s Truth in Sentencing law was established in 1998 and eliminated good time credits. The newer law requires incarcerated people to serve their entire minimum sentence before they can be considered for parole.

According to the Michigan Justice Advocacy, Michigan is No. 1 in the country for the length of time served and consistently outspends other states on corrections.

“The proposed bill would create an incentive for incarcerated citizens to earn time off of their sentence in the form of thirty days of credit for thirty days of good behavior. These credits would provide critical relief to Michigan’s overcrowded prisons, creating a safer environment both for corrections officers and those who are incarcerated. This bill would apply to any incarcerated person who has a length of time associated with their sentence and as such does not apply to those who are serving a life sentence. While the bill offers the opportunity for sentence length reduction through Good Time, each individual will complete the required parole process, including reviews by the parole board before release.” Michigan Justice Advocacy

The Michigan Justice Advocacy has a town hall meeting scheduled for Sunday (Dec. 11) at 2 p.m. Click here to join the Zoom.

