Walmart lays over 100K wreaths at veteran graves in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day

Walmart set over 100,000 holiday wreaths at the graves of American veterans in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day.

National Wreaths Across America Day occurred on Dec. 17, and 16 tractor trailers transported the wreaths to participating ceremonies across the nation.

According to the box store, the wreaths were sent to more than 30 locations across Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Walmart has supported Wreaths Across America since 2011.

Walmart truck with new Wreaths Across America wrap. (Wal Mart)

“Walmart has stepped forward in so many ways over the last ten plus years to support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach, however they can,” wrote Wreaths Across America executive director Karen Worcester in a press release. “Whether it is donating the equipment and expertise to help haul wreaths across the country, sponsoring wreaths for placement, or showing up to support local community volunteers, we are continually impressed with their commitment to the mission and the communities they serve.”