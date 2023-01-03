31-year-old woman last seen walking in Kent County still missing 19 years later

WYOMING, Mich. – A 31-year-old woman vanished 19 years ago while walking in Wyoming, Michigan, and she still has not been found. She would be 50 years old now.

Yvonne Renee Scott was last seen at 11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2004, in the 2900 block of Clyde Park Ave SW. She was walking eastbound on 28th Street.

Scott also went by “Yvonne Jones,” “Vonne” and “V.” She has brown eyes, a mole on the inside of her right ankle and a scar under her chin.

At the time of her disappearance, she stood between 5′11′' to 6′ tall and weighed between 135-145 pounds. She had brown hair that was long and curly and pierced ears.

She was wearing a short-sleeved, white knit pullover shirt; black sweatpants with “Bing Bang” written in pink across the seat of the pants; long, black cotton trench coat; glasses with gold-colored wire frames; black slip-on shoes with medium heels; and a necklace with a cross pendant.

According to the Silent Observer, Scott had a medical condition that needed to be monitored.

Anyone with any information should contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6246. The case number is 04-2380. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Silent Observer by clicking here.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.