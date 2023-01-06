Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940 million ahead of Jan. 6, 2023, drawing

LANSING, Mich. – The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $940 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing.

It comes with a cash option of $483.5 million. Since the game began in 2002, there have been just three larger jackpots than Friday’s estimated prize.

Read: Group of 78 Michigan healthcare workers wins $1 million Powerball prize; each gets $12,800

The record remains $1.537 billion won by a single ticket in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. A $1.05 billion prize was won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021.

In July, a ticket purchased in Illinois matched all five white balls and the Mega ball to win a $1.3 billion jackpot.

An Oakland County lottery club won the $1.05 billion in 2021. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The jackpot was last won in October when two winning tickets purchased in Florida and California split a $502 million prize.

Click here after the drawing to find the winning numbers.

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millons drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Each Mega Millions play is $2. For an additional $1 per play, players can add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They can be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com or one of 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

Mega Millions prizes. (Mega Millions)

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.