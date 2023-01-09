Canine to Five dog daycare expanding with fourth location on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A Detroit doggy daycare franchise is expanding to Detroit’s east side by opening up a fourth location.

Canine to Five will be opening its fourth location on East Jefferson in the Riverbend Plaza. The daycare and boarding services location is set to open in early April.

This new space will include five dog play areas, allowing furry friends to utilize up to 8,000 square feet of tail-wagging fun.

“Detroit is where it all started in 2005,” said Canine to Five Owner Liz Blondy in a press release. “It means a lot to me to open another business in the city. Through Canine to Five, I have built such rewarding relationships with so many clients, employees, and, of course, DOGS. I cannot wait to see some new and old faces on the Eastside.”

If you are a dog lover and would love to join the Canine to Five team at their newest location, they are hiring. Click here to apply for a position.