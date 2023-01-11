MDARD offers new grants for county fairs to improve buildings across Michigan

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced grants for county fairs to improve buildings across the state.

According to the state’s website, these grants are for county fairs to make structural improvements to their buildings. The grants are available for fair associations and political subdivisions that host these county fairs or expositions. The changes that are to be made with these grants are to improve capital assets, increase the building’s lifespan or add value to the worked on assets. These grants aim to enhance the productivity and usefulness of the county fairgrounds.

MDARD will be accepting grant proposals through March 17 via email. These proposals will be processed and reviewed by an evaluation committee.

The grant program for 2023 will last from May 16 through August 31.

Below were the approved grants and projects from 2019, before the pandemic:

Click here to learn more about submitting for a grant.