Meijer to bring big changes to how mPerks rewards program works

Meijer is bringing some big changes to how its mPerks digital coupon and reward program works.

Customers will earn points for every dollar spent and every qualifying prescription they fill. The retailer said there will be other opportunities to earn points as well.

Customers in Southeast Michigan will transition to the new mPerks program first on Jan. 16. The rest of the stores in the Midwest will see the changes in phases throughout January and February.

Meijer said customers can expect the following changes:

Purchases now earn points, which customers can apply toward the savings of their choice

Each qualifying prescription filled now earns points, instead of every five prescriptions filled

Points expire after 90 days, as opposed to 45 days in current system

Customers choose when and how they want to redeem points for additional savings

Any unclaimed rewards will automatically transition to the new program with the same value. Any in-progress rewards and pharmacy credits will transfer to the new program as points.

“Meijer is committed to providing value and convenience for our customers, and the changes we’ve made to mPerks expands on both by offering more personalized savings, along with more opportunities to earn points,” Meijer Vice President of Customer Strategy Derek Steele said. “We want to ensure we’re continuing to provide personalized value while also making the experience fun and engaging.”

You can sign up for mPerks online here, or by downloading the Meijer app.