Montcalm County man wins two $110,000 Fantasy 5 prizes playing lucky numbers

LANSING, Mich. – A Montcalm County man won two $110,000 Fantasy 5 Double Play prizes.

He matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Dec. 17 Double Play drawing to win the big prizes. The numbers were 06-11-12-16-29.

“I have been playing Fantasy 5 for a long time and I always play the same sets of numbers,” the winner said. “I was at the gas station, and I couldn’t remember if I’d purchased a ticket for the Fantasy 5 drawing that night, so I decided to purchase one to be safe.

He bought one of his winning tickets at an EZ Mart in Sheridan and the other at a Mobil gas station in Stanton.

“After the drawing, I was on the Michigan Lottery website checking the numbers and when I saw the two locations where winning tickets were sold, I knew I had to be the big winner. I checked my tickets and confirmed I had won, but I thought I’d won $55,000 on each. When I called the Lottery and they confirmed both tickets were $110,000 winners, a feeling of relief came over me,” he said.

The winner plans to complete home renovations and share the winnings with his family.

How to play Fantasy 5

Fantasy 5 is only available to play in Michigan.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly.

For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing.

Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m.

Players may add the Double Play option to their Fantasy 5 ticket for an additional $1 per play. Double Play non-jackpot prizes are doubled.

The top Double Play prize for Fantasy 5 is $110,000. Top prizes are awarded to each player who matches all five Double Play numbers. Players may win prizes in the regular nightly drawing, the Double Play drawing, or both.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.