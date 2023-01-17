Tips for keeping snowy owls safe during their time in Michigan

Snowy owls can be spotted in Michigan during the winter months, but this time of year can be a stressful for the birds.
Snowy owls spend most of their year in the Arctic tundra. They travel to populated areas in the winter and face unfamiliar threats like humans, rat poison, and vehicle and power line collisions.
Experts said that snowy owls do not display signs of fear toward humans, which can get them into dangerous situations.
The snowy owl population appears to be lower across the state of Michigan this year compared to the last five or so winters, according to Michigan State University.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recommends the following to keep snowy owls stress-free and safe:
- Give snowy owls space. A good rule of thumb is to view wildlife from a distance, using binoculars or a scope, rather than approaching. If you “flush” an owl, or cause it to move to a new area, you are too close and need to back away or leave. Even if the bird doesn’t seem to display signs of fear, it can still be scared and stressed by your presence.
- Don’t lure owls with audio recordings. While it might be tempting to use audio recordings to attract snowy owls closer to you, hearing another owl’s call — even a recorded one — can be stressful for the bird. Snowy owls are solitary and territorial, and the call of another bird can put them on high alert.
- Leave “live baiting” to the pros. Scientists and wildlife rehabbers use live bait like mice to entice owls for banding, relocation and rehabilitation. However, this practice can be dangerous for owls when it’s done by photographers, birders, or others. Baited owls learn to associate people with food, and may be drawn to dangerous places – like roads or airports – to find humans.
- Submit your eBird observations to scientists but keep them hidden from the public. To prevent large gatherings of people and limit disturbing snowy owls, keep your observations private. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to keep your eBird checklist hidden.