Tips for keeping snowy owls safe during their time in Michigan

Keep the best interest of these majestic creatures in mind and follow tips to view snowy owls in a way that keeps them stress-free and safe.

Snowy owls can be spotted in Michigan during the winter months, but this time of year can be a stressful for the birds.

Snowy owls spend most of their year in the Arctic tundra. They travel to populated areas in the winter and face unfamiliar threats like humans, rat poison, and vehicle and power line collisions.

Experts said that snowy owls do not display signs of fear toward humans, which can get them into dangerous situations.

The snowy owl population appears to be lower across the state of Michigan this year compared to the last five or so winters, according to Michigan State University.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recommends the following to keep snowy owls stress-free and safe: