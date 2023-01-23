Winter tires: What you need to know as a Michigan driver

While it might be late into the winter season, snowfall like what is expected on Wednesday could be a convincing reason to purchase winter tires for your car.

Depending on where you live in Michigan, getting snow tires can be traditional for some. The main benefit of winter tires is better traction while driving on ice and snow. While some debate whether they need winter tires or not, it’s good to know that tires lose more traction when outdoor temperatures drop. According to Kelly Blue Book, 44°F is the industry standard for when tire pressure starts to drop.

Kelly Blue Book breaks down the misconception of winter tires and if they are worth the cost.

According to KBB, winter tires deliver better traction on ice and snow covered roads compared to all-season tires. A Canadian Consumer Winter Tire Study from 2021 showed that braking distances were as much as 30% shorter for cars with winter tires compared to all-season tires.

What are the differences between all-season and winter tires?

There are three differences that matter when it comes to the two different types of tires.

Rubber compound

Tread pattern

Structure

Winter tires’ tread pattern is vastly different from all-season tires. The tread pattern has lots of sipes allowing the tires to allow more traction when a vehicle is breaking.

Kelly Blue Book stresses to not use winter tires in the summer. The company addresses that the only thing these tires have in common is that they are round. According to the company’s website, high temperatures and hot pavement can wear down the treads of winter tires, which impacts their traction abilities.

If you were to purchase winter tires, it is noted that they should be rotated every 5,000 miles. KBB reports that drivers should get two seasons out of winter tires. Winter tires range from $700 to $1,000.

Make sure if you are a driver in Michigan to not purchase studded tires. Five states in the united states prohibit studded tires, including the Great Lakes state. studded tires are noted to dig into dry pavement, damaging roads.