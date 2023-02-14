FBI asks for photos, videos from Michigan State University mass shooting

Flowers are displayed at The Rock at Michigan State University, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Police say the gunman who killed himself hours after fatally shooting several students and injuring others at Michigan State University was a 43-year-old with a previous gun violation. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The FBI and Michigan State University police are asking witnesses to send any photos or videos they have of the suspect or from the night of the mass shooting.

Police said a 43-year-old man with no known associations with Michigan State University opened fire in at least two on-campus buildings on Monday, Feb. 13.

Click here to submit evidence to the FBI

Three people were killed and five others were injured in shootings at Berkey Hall and the Student Union on the university’s campus.

The first shots were reported at 8:18 p.m. Hundreds of police officers from across the state responded to the scene to help with a manhunt that lasted around three hours. The shooter killed himself at an off-campus location in Lansing at 11:35 p.m.

East Lansing Police Department also put out a statement requesting footage of the shooter be sent to the FBI.

Particularly, they were interested in footage that showed the shooter on the route he may have taken to leave the MSU campus and the East Lansing area.

“Specifically, any video that might depict the suspect on Grand River, possibly headed to Michigan Ave to Harrison Rd and then Lake Lansing Rd, continuing to walk west,” police said.

Police believe the footage would have been taken between 8:25 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Witnesses should send images directly to the FBI through the link above or they can contact ELPD Detective Sgt. Tony Fuller at 517-319-6876 or tfuller@elpolice.com.

The two images below are of the suspect and what he was wearing at the time of the shootings.