Officials reveal identities of all 3 students killed in mass shooting at Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. – All three students who were killed in the mass shooting at Michigan State University have now been identified.

Eight students were shot after 8 p.m. Monday when a 43-year-old man opened fire at two locations on the Michigan State campus. Three students died from their injuries, and five others were taken to Sparrow Hospital in critical condition.

Early Tuesday afternoon, MSU Police revealed sophomore Brian Fraser, of Grosse Pointe, and junior Alexandria Verner, of Clawson, were among those who died from their injuries.

Grosse Pointe school officials revealed about two hours later that the third fatal shooting victim has been identified as Arielle Anderson.

Anderson was a 2021 graduate of Grosse Pointe North High School, Fraser was a 2021 graduate of Grosse Pointe South High School, and Verner was a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School.

Police said two people were killed when shots were fired fired at Berkey Hall. A third person was killed moments later during a shooting at the MSU Student Union.

The shooter killed himself around 11:35 p.m. Monday at an off-campus location in Lansing, authorities said.