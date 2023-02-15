Michigan State University shooter pleaded guilty to firearm charge in 2019: Everything we know

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The gunman in the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University pleaded guilty to a firearm charge more than three years ago.

On Feb. 13, a gunman opened fire on students at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union. What followed was about three hours of terror as hundreds of police officers from across the state cleared buildings on campus and searched for the shooter while the community sheltered in place.

Three students were killed in the shooting: Brian Fraser, of Grosse Pointe; junior Alexandria Verner, of Clawson; and Arielle Anderson, a graduate of Grosse Pointe North High School. Five other students were critically injured and hospitalized.

A caller’s tip to police led officers to the gunman’s location at 11:35 p.m. that night. Police confronted him in Lansing. He killed himself at the scene.

43-year-old man identified as MSU mass shooter

Police have identified the gunman as 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae.

He has no known ties to the university. He was not a student, faculty or staff member and never was, according to police. A motive is still unknown.

Police said he had a note in his pocket that made threats toward two schools in New Jersey, which he did have ties to. That school district was closed Tuesday as police investigated.

MSU shooter arrested for illegally carrying concealed weapon in 2019

McRae was arrested and charged with illegally carrying a concealed weapon three and a half years before he terrorized Michigan State University students.

Below is what we’ve learned from a police report detailing the incident:

A Lansing police officer found McRae “loitering near the back of a closed business” at 1:55 p.m. on June 7, 2019, in the area of 2600 North East Street in Lansing.

The officer said he was aware of recent burglaries at businesses in the area and he spoke with McRae to determine if he had a reason for being there.

McRae was on the steps of an abandoned building when the officer approached. McRae told the officer he just left the Quality Dairy convenience store on Larch Street and Lake Lansing Road. He said he left his home at 1:30 a.m. to purchase cigarettes at the store.

The officer asked McRae if he had a weapon on him and he did not answer right away. The officer asked a second time and McRae said he had a gun in the front left pocket of his coat.

McRae was taken into custody and admitted he did not have a concealed carry permit. The officer located the gun in a cloth holster in McRae’s coat pocket.

The gun was a black Ruger LCP .380 and was registered to McRae. The officer also located a magazine in McRae’s right breast pocket. The gun was loaded and had one round chambered at the time of his arrest.

“Anthony stated he knows that he is not supposed to conceal carry his pistol as he does not have a concealed carry permit, but did so for protection while he traveled to the Quality Dairy,” according to the police report. “Anthony stated he purchased the pistol from Capital Discount in late March for approximately $215 and is currently trying to obtain a concealed weapons permit.”

McRae pleads guilty to lesser charge

McRae was initially charged with a felony for illegally carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. His lawyer argued that the officer lacked probable cause to search him, according to CNN.

In November 2019, McRae pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for possession of a loaded firearm as part of a plea agreement. He agreed to forfeit the gun involved in the case and was banned from owning weapons during his probation, according to the CNN report.

McRae was sentenced to one year of probation on Nov. 26, 2019. That sentence was later extended and he was discharged from probation on May 14, 2021.