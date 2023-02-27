Pictures: Northern Lights spotted across Michigan Sunday night; may be visible Monday

WDIV viewer Sarah Bonnett photographs the Northern Lights visible in Cheboygan, Michigan just before 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2023.

A geomagnetic storm occurred overnight Sunday into Monday, making the Northern Lights visible in “northern tier states,” officials said -- including right here in Michigan.

Some of our viewers sent in photos they captured of the aurora borealis dancing its way across the Sunday night/early Monday morning sky. Pictures of the aurora were taken in Cheboygan, Michigan, and in Bay City, Michigan. Check out some photos above and below.

The Northern Lights captured in Cheboygan, Michigan on Feb. 26, 2023. Phot courtesy of Ricky Aldaco of Aldaco Photography. (Ricky Aldaco/Aldaco Photography)

The Northern Lights captured in Bay City, Michigan on Feb. 26, 2023. Image courtesy of Marissa Sornson. (Marissa Sornson)

According to the U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center, eruptions from the sun that occurred on Feb. 24 and on Feb. 25 caused a G3 category geomagnetic storm on Sunday and into Monday. A G2 geomagnetic storm is forecasted for Tuesday.

A G3 storm is “strong,” while a G2 storm is a “moderate” storm.

During the geomagnetic storms Monday and Tuesday, the aurora becomes visible particularly in “northern tier states with disturbances on HF (high frequency) radio bands,” the center said.

Strong (G3) geomagnetic storms possible February 27, 2023. Graphic courtesy of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center. (U.S. Space Weather Prediction Center)

Though a more moderate storm is expected Tuesday, the Northern Lights may still be visible on Monday night.

Learn more about the geomagnetic storms from the Space Weather Prediction Center here.