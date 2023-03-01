Problem gambling resource guide: Warning signs, self-screening tools and how to find help

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 25: A general view inside of the Holland Casino on April 25, 2021 in Utrecht, Netherlands. (Photo by Niels Wenstedt/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.

Problem gambling, or gambling addiction, is more than just a financial problem. It’s an emotional problem that has financial consequences.

According to the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), problem gambling includes all gambling behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt or damage someone’s personal, family and work life.

Symptoms include an increasing preoccupation with gambling, a need to bet more money more frequently, restlessness or irritability when trying to stop, and more. In some extreme cases, problem gambling can lead to financial ruin, legal problems, personal issues and even suicide.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness month.

Read: Substance use disorder resource guide: How to find treatment, harm reduction services in Michigan

Here are the warning signs of problem gambling

Everyone is at risk for problem gambling no matter their age, gender, race, social status or education level.

Some groups are at a higher risk though. The NCPG said the following groups are at higher risk: Seniors, adolescents, college students, athletes, veterans, and minorities.

Michigan Lottery offered the following list of warning signs:

Missing work or sacrificing time with family to gamble

Family problems caused by gambling

Lying about the time spent gambling or the money lost

Inability to stop or control betting behavior

Borrowing money to gamble

Gambling to get money to solve financial problems

Selling or pawning property to get money for gambling

Spending money on gambling that should have gone to pay bills

Gambling more to recover losses

Committing a crime or considering committing a crime to pay for gambling

Feelings of hopelessness, depression, or suicide

Do you have problem gambling? Use these self-screening tools

There are several resources that can help someone determine if they are struggling with gambling addiction or problem gambling.

Below are three links to several self-assessment surveys to determine if you have problem gambling:

Where to find help and support for problem gambling

There is treatment available for people who struggle with problem gambling.

The resources listed below can help people begin to find support:

Michigan Lottery also offers responsible gaming tools to help players. Those tools include deposit limits, self-exclusion, and the ability to view your play history.

Read: Credit card debt resource guide: Tips for taking control of your debt alone or with help