Projects aimed at fighting Michigan’s invasive species share $3.6M in grant funding

Nearly three dozen projects aimed at fighting invasive species in Michigan will share $3.6 million in grant funding through the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program.

The program is meant to help with the prevention, detection, eradication, and control of invasive species in the state. This year’s grantees have offered $532,300 in matching funds and services to support these projects, leveraging a total investment of $4,132,300.

The funding will support the following response efforts for invasive species on the state’s watch list and response efforts:

Program created in 2014

The state Legislature designated $5 million in annual funding to address invasive species in 2014.

This is the 9th year of program funding. So far, more than $32 million has been awarded to support 238 projects.

More than 592,000 acres of land and water have been surveyed for invasive species.

More than 51,000 acres have been treated for invasive terrestrial and aquatic plants.

Through direct contact, including face-to-face interactions at boat washes, workshops, trainings and other events, 292,000 people have been reached with information about invasive species.

An additional 41 million people were reached through grantees’ “passive impression” efforts, including mail, newspapers, social media and handouts.

This funding cycle saw a total of 42 applications.