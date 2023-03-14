3 Michigan places named among America’s favorite small town visits

Three Michigan communities have been ranked among the top small town visits in America.

A national poll conducted by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com surveyed 3,000 families to find the top 150 small town visits that offer kid-friendly vacation settings.

The top small town visit was Holualoa, in Hawaii. It’s located on the slopes of the Hualalai volcano. That’s hard to beat.

The three Michigan places were:

No. 51: New Buffalo (West Michigan, Berrien County, along Lake Michigan)

No. 75: Calumet (Upper Peninsula, like way up)

No. 122: Leland (a sliver of land between Lake Michigan and Lake Leelanau, on Michigan’s Leelanau Peninsula)

Here’s some of what the report concluded about these Michigan towns from the survey:

In 51st place came the town of New Buffalo, Michigan. Families can enjoy fishing, boating, and swimming on the nearby Lake Michigan, explore the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, and take a stroll through the historic Fishtown district. With its variety of attractions, New Buffalo is the perfect place for a family getaway.

Other Michigan towns included in the top 150 were Calumet (75th) - where families can explore the area’s many hiking trails, beaches, and parks, or take a tour of the historic Calumet Theatre or the Calumet Colosseum. As well as Leland (122nd), which offers fishing, boating, and swimming on the nearby Lake Michigan.

So if you’re looking for a small town feel in a weekend trip, try one of these! Where’s your favorite Michigan small town visit? Let us know in the comments.