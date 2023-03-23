6 Colorado men plead guilty to poaching fish from Manistee River

Fish confiscated from poachers in Manistee River.

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Six men from Colorado have pleaded guilty to poaching fish from the Manistee River in October.

A tip from a concerned angler helped Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers catch the group illegally fishing.

Officers confiscated the 460 pounds of poached fish and donated them to help feed families in Manistee County.

Each man owes more than $1,100 in restitution, fines and costs. The men have been identified as: