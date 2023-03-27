Teen girl rescued after getting stuck 65 feet up a tree near Saugatuck

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. – A 17-year-old girl was rescued after climbing 65 feet up a tree and getting stuck near Saugatuck last weekend.

The Graafschap Fire Department was called to the scene on Sunday afternoon and they reached out to the owner of Axman Enterprise Inc., a tree service in Allegan County, for help.

The owner of Axman, Christopher Brennan, told WOOD that he was driving with family when he got the call from the fire department. He already had climbing gear in his truck for emergencies.

Brennan said he worked with the fire department to guide the girl down the tree. He said she was suspended to the ground and then he made his way out of the tree.

“She was just like, ‘I was kind of adventuring and then I got up to this point,’ and at the end of the day I was like, ‘You made the honest right call,’” Brennan told WOOD. “That could have ended badly and I am happy to help.”