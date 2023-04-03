First Lady Jill Biden visiting college in Saginaw on Monday

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks as she meets Kenya women leaders at the USA ambassadors nairobi residence, in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

SAGINAW, Mich. – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is visiting Michigan on Monday as part of the president’s Investing in America Tour.

The first lady is scheduled to stop at Delta College in Saginaw on Monday, April 3. She’s expected to discuss the importance of career-connected learning and workforce training programs, officials said last week.

Dr. Biden is also visiting Colorado on Monday, and will make stops in Maine and Vermont on April 5. The visits come as President Joe Biden launches his Investing in America Tour -- an investment that he says can “change this country’s future.”

During her visits, the first lady -- a longtime educator -- is reportedly planning to emphasize the Biden administration’s focus on programs that are “preparing high school and community college students for jobs.”

The tour will include appearances across the U.S. by President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and other government officials as the nation approaches its next presidential election. President Biden has not yet confirmed if he is running for reelection in 2024, but he is expected to run.