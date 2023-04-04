51º

WEATHER ALERT

Michigan

Suspect in custody after Battle Creek woman was fatally shot with crossbow

44-year-old died after being transported to hospital

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Battle Creek, Calhoun County
Police lights (WDIV)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A Battle Creek woman was fatally shot with a crossbow over the weekend and police have arrested a suspect.

According to WOOD-TV, Battle Creek police responded to a call near East Emmett Street and Capital Avenue North East on Sunday, April 2.

Upon arrival, officers found 44-year-old Kori-Lee Moser and confirmed she had been shot by a crossbow. She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police arrested a suspect and WOOD-TV reports they are awaiting arraignment.

Police said there is no known motive but the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials have asked anyone with information to call Battle Creek Police Department at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we receive any further information.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of 2022. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter