Jackson man wins $1M after spinning the wheel on Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show

Richard Choat thought he was going to faint when he won $1 million on the Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show.

JACKSON, Mich. – A Jackson man thought he was going to faint when he won $1 million on the Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show.

Richard Choat, 66, won the prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show. The show is hosted by Detroit basketball champion John Salley.

“I thought someone was playing a prank on me when I got the call to be on The Big Spin show,” Choat said. “After making a few calls and doing some research, I found out it was real, and I couldn’t believe it!”

Choat was chosen to participate after entering codes from non-winning The Big Spin tickets online. He was one of five players selected for the show in a random drawing.

“When the wheel stopped on $1 million I thought I was going to faint. Winning feels like a dream and will allow me to be debt free. It truly is a blessing.”

Choat said he plans on sharing the winnings with family, donating to charity and saving the rest.

There were 20 players selected to appear on The Big Spin show and players won more than $10.5 million total. Each player spun The Big Spin wheel and had a chance to win up to $2 million.

All the players who spun The Big Spin wheel were guaranteed to win at least $100,000.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.