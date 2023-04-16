Small craft advisory in effect beginning Sunday afternoon for SE Michigan lakes

The National Weather Service (NWS) has put a small craft advisory into effect for Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon for multiple Southeastern Michigan lakes.

We’re tracking significant weather to end the weekend and as a result, the National Weather Service has put a small craft advisory into effect in anticipation of high winds and waves.

Small craft advisories are issued when winds have reached dangerous speeds for a vessel to be out on a lake or sea.

According to a tweet from NWS Detroit, Saginaw Bay, Lake Erie, and Lake St. Clair are affected by this advisory.

Here’s the breakdown:

Saginaw Bay The advisory is in effect beginning Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. and ends at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 17.

Lakes Erie and St. Clair The advisory is in effect beginning Sunday, April 16 at 4 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. on Monday, April 17. NWS says an extension of the advisory is possible.



The risk comes from high winds and waves on the lakes.

According to NWS, winds during this advisory will come from the southwest and will be anywhere from 20 to 28 knots, which is about 23 to 32 mph. Gusts up to 30 knots, or 34 mph.

Waves on the other hand will be about three to four feet high, maxing out at five feet.

