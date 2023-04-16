Interactive radar: Tracking risk for potentially severe storms Sunday in Metro Detroit

Image of the radar on April 16, 2023, at 1:25 p.m.

4Warn Weather – Metro Detroit is under a marginal risk for severe storms from 12 p.m. until about 6 p.m. on Sunday.

We’re tracking scattered rain, thunderstorms and winds. There is the potential for storms to have damaging wind gusts.

You can check out the interactive radar below.

Can’t see the interactive radar? Click here.

