Check your email! Michigan Lottery player wins $1 million on Powerball ticket sold online

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

A Michigan Lottery player won a $1 million prize after buying a Powerball ticket online.

The player matched all five white balls drawn on Saturday night to win the $1 million prize. They purchased their ticket at MichiganLottery.com

Here are the winning Powerball numbers from Saturday, April 15, 2023: 01-33-34-56-59 and the Powerball was 18.

The player who won $1 million in Saturday’s drawing should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to claim their prize. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

The next drawing is Monday, April 17, 2023, and the jackpot is at $235 million.

The last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot was Cristy Davis, of Waterford. Davis won the game’s $70 million jackpot on Feb. 12, 2020.

More about Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing at retailers throughout the state. Tickets also may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize in an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and jurisdictional taxes.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

A screenshot from Powerball.com on Oct. 31, 2022. (Powerball.com)

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.